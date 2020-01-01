Prince Harry slams 'offensive' claims he mishandled royal funds

Prince Harry's representatives have fired back at allegations he mishandled $350,000 (£275,000) of royal funds.

Members of anti-monarchy group Republic wrote to the Charity Commission on Monday to ask them to investigate whether the Royal Foundation, which carries out the charity work of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, breached rules when it awarded grants to Sussex Royal, the former charitable foundation for Harry and Meghan, and Travalyst, Harry's eco-tourism venture.

In a statement released on Tuesday, his representatives labelled the claims he breached charity law "deeply offensive" and insisted he "receives no commercial or financial gain" from the organisation.

"The Duke of Sussex has always and continues to remain deeply committed to his charitable work," they said. "This is his life's focus, and his devotion to charity is at the very core of the principles he lives by, and is obvious through the impact and success of his many charitable projects throughout the U.K. and beyond.

"To this point, it is deeply offensive to today see false claims made about The Duke of Sussex and his charitable work. It is both defamatory and insulting to all the outstanding organisations and people he has partnered with. Travalyst (which was founded within Sussex Royal) is a non-profit organisation for which The Duke receives no commercial or financial gain, as is the case with all of his charitable commitments."

The statement concluded: "The Duke has not, nor has he ever, had any personal financial interest in his charitable work... All of The Duke's charitable activities are fully transparent as well as compliant with Charity Commission guidelines, and moreover with his own moral compass."

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their duties as senior British royals earlier this year to relocate to Los Angeles after welcoming their young son Archie.