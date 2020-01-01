NEWS Natalie Portman advocates for Los Angeles women's soccer Newsdesk Share with :





Natalie Portman and Eva Longoria are among a group of Hollywood stars teaming up to bring women's soccer to Los Angeles.



The actresses are part of Angel City, a group working with the National Women's Soccer League to establish the city's first professional team and the organisation's 10th.



Portman is a top investor in the team, alongside Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit.



"Today we take an exciting step by announcing the first women majority-owned and led ownership group," Portman told Sports journalism website The Athletic.



"I am thrilled by the opportunity to partner with this incredible group of people to bring a professional women’s soccer team to Los Angeles," she added.



Describing the aim of Angel City as not only to create a winning team but also a loyal fan base, Portman said the group hopes to make a substantive impact on the community and is committed to extending access to sports for young people in Los Angeles.



"Sports are such a joyful way to bring people together," she declared, "and this has the power to make tangible change for female athletes both in our community and in the professional sphere."



Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner, and Uzo Aduba are also among the celebrities backing the project, alongside soccer stars Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm, according to TMZ.