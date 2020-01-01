NEWS Hugh Grant: 'Rupert Murdoch is a danger to liberal democracy' Newsdesk Share with :





Hugh Grant has branded media mogul Rupert Murdoch a 'danger to liberal democracy', detailing how tabloid attention made his life 'extremely difficult' for years.



The Paddington 2 star made his comments in the second episode of BBC2 documentary The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty, which aired on Tuesday.



The show focused on the phone-hacking scandal that disgraced Murdoch's News International empire between 2009 and 2011. Grant hit out at the 89-year-old Australian billionaire as he revealed his struggle with constant press attention earlier in his career.



"The tabloids started writing about me when I suddenly had some success in 1994 after Four Weddings and a Funeral," said Grant, reported the Daily Mail Online.



"In the wake of my Divine Brown escapade, I knew there would be a s**t storm and thought, 'Okay this is my punishment'," he explained, referencing his 1995 arrest in Los Angeles for lewd conduct.



"But anywhere you went, bang, there was a pap (paparazzi) and you would think, 'How do they know where I am?' We now know it's because they were hacking your phone," he added.



Saying that the paparazzi made his life 'extremely difficult' for 10 to 15 years, Grant admonished Murdoch: "Murdoch is a proper danger to liberal democracy, if liberal democracy is your thing."



Grant, along with the then-editor of The Guardian newspaper, Alan Rusbridger, investigative reporter Nick Davies, Tom Watson, and tabloid victim Max Mosley, is credited with exposing how News of the World journalists hacked the phones of celebrities and other figures in the public eye.