NEWS Rob Liefeld concedes Deadpool 3 may never happen Newsdesk Share with :





Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has confronted the fact there may not be another sequel in the superhero franchise.



“You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine," Liefeld told Collider in a recent interview.



"Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of," the writer and artist said, crediting Deadpool's cast and crew: "I love knowing everybody on those movies. I love Ryan (Reynolds), Josh (Brolin), Zazie (Beets), David (Leitch), (director) Tim Miller. All of them."



Commenting on the state of the movie business after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Liefeld was frank about the challenging times faced by the industry: "You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird.”



Despite the diminishing likelihood of a third film, Liefeld was positive about potential iterations of his characters, saying that the character Cable deserved a spinoff: "(Cable) can exist independent of Deadpool in a heartbeat," enthused Liefeld, continuing: "He has for years. If Deadpool’s been in like 330 comics, Cable’s been in about 520. Yes, I’ve counted."



Adding that he got 'really close' with Josh Brolin, who portrayed Cable in Deadpool 2, Liefeld said: "(Brolin) was very excited about exploring Cable in the subsequent sequels. The X-Force standalone movie that was, in his own words, Cable-centric.”