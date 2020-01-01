Orlando Bloom grateful to neighbours as search for missing dog continues

Orlando Bloom has thanked his Montecito, California neighbours for not complaining about his search for his missing dog, seven days after poodle Mighty disappeared.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and his pregnant fiancee Katy Perry have been putting up posters and knocking on doors in a desperate attempt to locate the pet without any luck, but Bloom is still grateful to the community for its understanding as he wanders through the town in the middle of the night, whistling and calling out Mighty's name.

'I want to thank the local community for kindly allowing me to continue my search, whistling at all hour of the day/night (sic)," he writes on Instagram. "It's day 7 and he'll (Mighty) need his tummy meds. My hope is that some kind soul who's unaware that he's missing is just taking care of a 'lost dog... ' if that's the case I hope they take him to a vet or text with real information."

Orlando offered up a couple of numbers but made it clear they weren't a "direct line" to him or Perry, adding: "no time wasting my hearts broken plz don't add insult to injury even with best intentions (sic)".

Bloom added: "Keep him safe bring him home let him be reunited with his family - has been my mantra from sunrise to sunset as I scour the creek beds, bushes and back yards and man holes in and around the neighborhood."