Alison Brie's romance with husband Dave Franco began with '48 hours of drugs and sex'

Alison Brie's relationship with husband Dave Franco kicked off with a wild two days at Mardi Gras in New Orleans in 2011.

The couple celebrated three years of marriage in March and Alison revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the pair enjoyed two nights of "drugs and sex" in the city after agreeing to a "secret" tryst.

"It’s a very romantic story and very sweet," The Post actress said. "It starts off in New Orleans at Mardi Gras, where all great love stories begin. I was there with some friends. It was some incredible matchmaking done by my friend Jules.'"

Her friend secretly texted Alison while at dinner with Dave, asking if she wanted to hook up with him, and she "responded, like, 'Yes, please. Thumbs up. Thumbs up. Thumbs up.'"

After seeing her messages, the actor apparently said, "I’m in," with Alison explaining of their secret getaway: "It was the perfect setup, because we both got to leave the restaurant (and) head out to the evening of drinking and debauchery having, like, a sexy secret that we knew the other person was on board."

According to the star, they spent "48 hours of drugs and sex and a lot of making out," and later picked things up in New York City, after their Mardi Gras experience, where Dave was shooting a movie. They went on to get engaged in 2015, and wed two years later.

In addition to their personal relationship, the couple has also teamed up for new movie The Rental, with Alison starring and Dave directing. It opens in theatres and is available on-demand on 24 July.