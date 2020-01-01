Orlando Bloom believes beloved dog Mighty has died after going missing one week ago

Orlando Bloom is mourning his beloved dog Mighty, after sharing he believes the pup has died after going missing a week ago.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and his pregnant fiancee Katy Perry have been putting up posters and knocking on doors all week in a desperate attempt to locate the pet.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, Orlando told fans he's accepted Mighty has died, after he found his dog’s collar.

“Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~ the number of completion ~ we found his collar,” Orlando wrote.

“I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing… I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well."

The actor, who is due to welcome his second child, and first daughter, with pregnant fiancee Katy Perry anytime, admitted he feels, "so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion."

"I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you."

Orlando finished by thanking the local community for "allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks," and also showed off a tattoo he got in honour of the pup over his heart.