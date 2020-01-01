NEWS Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of throwing bottles at her 'like grenades' Newsdesk Share with :





Amber Heard accused her ex-husband Johnny Depp of once throwing "30 or so glass bottles" at her "like grenades" as she appeared in court on Wednesday.



On day three of the actress' testimony as part of Depp's ongoing libel battle with the publishers of British tabloid The Sun, the Aquaman star gave her version of an alleged violent row that took place in Australia in March 2015.



According to Sky News, Heard told London's High Court that the room was left covered with broken glass after Depp, 57, repeatedly hurled bottles at her during a row she has compared to a "three-day hostage situation".



Cross-examining, the Pirates of the Caribbean star's lawyer, Eleanor Laws, put it to the 34-year-old that it was her who threw a bottle at Depp.



"You worked yourself into a rage, screaming at him and threw a glass bottle. Because you would get yourself into rages on occasions," she said to Heard, who replied: "No, I got angry at times but not into a rage that would cause me to throw anything at him."



The actress went on to admit throwing items at her ex, but claimed it was only to "escape Johnny when he was beating me up."



She admitted to smashing one bottle, which she claims was in response to the star drinking when they had already argued over whether he was going to stop consuming alcohol.



Heard claimed it was then that Depp started to throw bottles at her, adding: "He started picking them up one by one and throwing them like grenades. One after the other after the other, in my direction, and I felt glass breaking behind me, I retreated more into the bar and he didn't stop.



"I was too scared to look behind me. He threw all the bottles that were in reach, all except for one which was a celebratory magnum-sized bottle of wine."



The actress alleges he threw "30 or so bottles" at her during the alleged bust-up and also spoke about a severed fingertip Depp claims to have suffered when she threw a bottle at him. She denied the injury was caused by a bottle and insisted he got it by smashing a phone against a wall.



The London Fields star, who alleges Depp was violent towards her on 14 occasions, is expected to continue giving evidence until Thursday.



Depp has denied all allegations of domestic violence and is suing over a 2018 article in The Sun which labelled him as a "wife-beater".