Sarah Hyland: 'My wedding isn't important right now'

Actress Sarah Hyland has put her wedding plans on hold, insisting the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement are more important to her and husband-to-be Wells Adams right now.

The Modern Family star and the former The Bachelorette reality TV contestant became engaged last summer, but the pair have delayed their nuptials due to restrictions linked to COVID-19.

Insisting the postponement is not a disappointment, Hyland told People: "I think right now there are more important things to worry about."

She explained: "We definitely want to get married one day and have the wedding of our dreams and have everybody that we love there," but revealed the couple has paused their wedding planning: "because we want to be able to focus on what's important right now, and that's helping to spread information to wear masks and to only go out for essential needs."

Hyland also urged fans and followers to: "take a really big look inside yourself and reflect on how you treat others."

Although their nuptials are still up in the air, the couple celebrated their engagement anniversary this month by playing dress-up at home.

"We decided to get dressed up and cook a fancy meal and go to the theatre, which was really watching Hamilton on the TV," Wells shared, with Sarah adding: "I put on makeup. It was a big deal!"