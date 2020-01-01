Charlize Theron hints at sequel to The Old Guard

Charlize Theron has teased fans of The Old Guard with the possibility of a sequel.

Speaking to Variety in an interview published this week, Theron let slip that cast and crew of the superhero film would be keen to make a follow-up. “We’re still pushing this one out,” she said, referring to the current movie, released by Netflix on 10 July, “Let’s have a little resting period, but just given the fact that all of us really want to do it, I’m sure when it’s the right time, we’ll start the conversation.”

The Old Guard has become a rapid success, with Netflix predicting that the graphic novel adaption will screen in 72 million households in its first four weeks.

Astounded by the film's popularity, Theron exclaimed: “It’s pretty nutty, right? It’s pretty crazy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Theron chatted about hosting a drive-in screening of Mad Max: Fury Road at a mall parking lot in Los Angeles.

The screening, set for 31 July, will fundraise for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which funds organizations and programs in Theron's native South Africa.

“We had to figure out a way that people could have a good time, but still be safe while raising money for much needed programs to help young people,” explained Theron.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic creating widespread uncertainty, Theron said she has remained dedicated to her causes: “The most vulnerable among us continue to be the ones who fall through the cracks,” she said, “No matter how hard it is to ask, we can’t not ask because the work is too important.”