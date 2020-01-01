Paris Hilton to detail traumatic childhood incident in YouTube doc

Paris Hilton is to discuss a traumatic episode from her childhood on her new YouTube documentary.

The 39-year-old star is fronting the YouTube Originals series This Is Paris and, in a clip released on Tuesday, she is heard saying: "Something happened in my childhood that I've never talked about with anyone. I still have nightmares about it."

It is not yet clear what The Simple Life star will reveal in the documentary, with Paris adding in the teaser, "No one really knows who I am..."

According to People, the programme will see the Stars Are Blind hitmaker talk frankly about the mental abuse she endured as a teenager while at boarding school in Utah, among other subjects, including her journey to fame.

"As Paris confronts the heartbreaking trauma that forged who she is today, this deeply compelling portrait tells the real story of a teenage girl desperate to escape into a fantasy and sheds new light on the insta-fame culture that Paris helped to create," reads a description for the show.

Paris' sister Nicky and their mother Kathy are also set to appear in the film, which has been directed by Emmy award-winning filmmaker Alexandra Dean and debuts on September 14.