NEWS Dave Franco confirms he'll play Vanilla Ice in biopic Newsdesk Share with :





Dave Franco has confirmed he'll be portraying rapper Vanilla Ice in the upcoming biopic To the Extreme.



The Now You See Me star, who was attached to play the Ice Ice Baby hitmaker in casting news released last year, has spoken for the first time about portraying the '90s sensation, real name Robert Van Winkle.



In an interview with Insider, Franco explained he doesn’t know when production will start on the movie because of the coronavirus crisis, but he has been preparing for the role by having phone calls with the man himself.



"Rob is such a sweet and intelligent guy and he's been super helpful in the process of getting all the details correct and making us privy to information the public doesn't know," he said. "Just talking to him, I can’t help but think about the rabbit holes I’m going to go down to get ready for the role."



The 35-year-old previously played a real person - actor Greg Sestero - alongside his brother James Franco as real-life director Tommy Wiseau in 2017's The Disaster Artist, which told the story of the pair making 2003 cult movie The Room, considered one of the worst films ever made.



Franco explained that he is hoping to go for a similar tone with To the Extreme.



"With that movie, people expected us to make a broad comedy where we make fun of Tommy Wiseau, but the more real we played it, the funnier and heartfelt it was — that's the tone we want for this one as well," he stated.



He added that To the Extreme, named after the title of the rapper's 1990 debut album, was "inching closer and closer to pre-production".



The biopic will reportedly follow Vanilla Ice’s career from his days selling cars in Dallas, Texas to becoming a chart-topping rapper following the release of worldwide smash hit Ice Ice Baby in 1990.