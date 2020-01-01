Jeremy Strong begged to be sprayed with real tear gas while filming new movie

Aaron Sorkin's upcoming Netflix movie tells the story of a peaceful anti-Vietnam War demonstration, held in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention in 1968, that turned violent when police attacked the protesters with tear gas and batons, followed by the subsequent trial against the organisers.

The Succession star, who plays anti-war activist Jerry Rubin in the movie, went into full method acting mode during production and wanted to be tear-gassed for real when the riot scenes were filmed in Chicago's Grant Park.

"Jeremy begged me to spray him with real tear gas," Sorkin recalled to Vanity Fair as part of a first-look preview piece.

Sorkin declined his request, however, the actor, who once worked as an assistant to famous method acting fan Daniel Day-Lewis, insisted that one of the cop characters hurl him to the ground before the cameras began rolling on every take.

Strong features alongside a star-studded ensemble cast including Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, and Frank Langella.

In the piece, Langella shared insight into his co-stars' acting methods, revealing, "(Baron Cohen) was capable of doing superb work seconds after telling me a dirty joke. Mark concentrated on his tape recorder, going over and over his lines."

He was also impressed that Redmayne sat in the courtroom set for three weeks without a single line to say, but never lost his concentration.

For the trial scenes, the entire cast, also including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and 300 extras were packed into a courtroom in New Jersey, and Baron Cohen admitted that filming felt like a play.

"It was fantastic," he recalled. "We'd do a take and when we stopped, 300 extras were cheering and applauding. I felt like I was watching a brilliant Broadway production."

The Trial of the Chicago 7 will debut on Netflix on 16 October.