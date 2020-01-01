Kevin James landed neo-Nazi role after Simon Pegg quit

Kevin James ended up playing a violent neo-Nazi because Simon Pegg quit the role.

The actor is better known for his comedic turns in movies like Paul Blart: Mall Cop, so his casting as a ruthless villain in Becky came as a shock to many.

Kevin reveals he initially landed a different role in the 2020 thriller, but stepped into the bad guy’s shoes following Simon’s unexpected departure.

“Originally, I was going to play the father of the daughter and Simon Pegg was going to play the villain,” he told Newsday. “Then Simon had a scheduling conflict. So they had to recast the part. We came up with the idea, what if I do that part? I just went for it.”

Nice guy Kevin accepts he wouldn’t have been the natural first choice for the brutal character of Dominick, a convict who is on the run, in the action thriller.

However, the 55-year-old actor is pleased he got to show off a new depth to his talents.

“I feel like I relate to a lot of people as the common guy,” he said. “But when you do that a lot, what happens is half of your audience wants to see more of that and the other half is like ‘I’ve seen that. Let’s see him do something different.’ I got this script and it was so out of left field.”

Kevin’s original role as Becky’s father Jeff later went to Joel McHale.

Becky tells the tale of a rebellious teenager who is on vacation with her father when their lakefront home is invaded by a group of merciless convicts. The film, also starring Lulu Wilson as Becky, was released last month.