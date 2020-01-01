Blake Lively jokes clip from husband's film Buried got her 'pregnant'

Blake Lively has reacted to a clip from husband Ryan Reynolds' 2010 film Buried by joking it got her 'pregnant' with baby number four.

Reynolds took to Instagram on Wednesday to mark the thriller's 10th anniversary by sharing a scene from the production, that had been altered to feature the star's Aviation Gin liquor brand.

"Before Deadpool, I was an actor," Reynolds wrote.

"One of my favorite projects was a film called Buried and it's now on Hulu. Ten years later, it really holds up! Although I don't recall the aggressive product placement," he exclaimed.

The post led to a hilarious exchange between Lively and the 43-year-old.

"I think this just got me pregnant," she wrote.

Reynolds replied: "Blake Lively I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of forever and ever."

He continued the jest: "If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you."

The couple already shares three children - James, five, Ines, three, and a third child, born in October 2019, whose name has not been revealed.

Buried featured Reynolds as a civilian truck driver in Iraq, who is kidnapped and awakens to find himself buried in a coffin with only a lighter and his cell phone.