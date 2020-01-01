Michael B. Jordan launches roadmap to change Hollywood

Michael B. Jordan and civil rights advocacy organisation Color of Change have created a new initiative called Change Hollywood.

The Black Panther actor and the non-profit have unveiled a roadmap for change, setting out a four-point plan to help the Hollywood film industry divest in the police, invest in anti-racist content and authentic Black stories, invest in Black talent, and support Black communities.

The scheme comes in the wake of widespread Black Lives Matter protests across the U.S and around the world after Minnesota man George Floyd died at the hands of police officers.

"This roadmap is just the beginning of the journey to racial justice," Jordan said in a statement.

"We are all accomplices in the fight to transform Hollywood, and we invite content creators and industry leaders to join us in working together to Change Hollywood," he continued.

One proposed change is for production companies to add inclusion riders to all their contracts, a stipulation that requires racial and gender diversity in a film's cast and crew. In 2018, Jordan's production company Outlier Society adopted the policy.

Another suggested implementation is for studios to hire independent security firms instead of police officers on set and during events.

In his statement Jordan added: "We look forward to including a variety of voices in doing what we do best: telling authentic stories, bringing people together, partnering with influential artists, and changing the rules of the game."