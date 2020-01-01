Ellen DeGeneres' home burgled

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's California mansion has been burgled, according to multiple reports.

Burglars broke into the Montecito property on July 4, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office sources and made off with jewellery and watches, reports TMZ. It isn't clear if Portia or Ellen were at home at the time of the break-in.

The robbery has prompted local cops to warn other celebrities in the area not to post vacation messages or photos on social media and give potential burglars a timeline for when they are away. Police reportedly believe their residence was "targeted due to the victim’s celebrity status" and are investigating to see if it may be linked to other celebrity home break-ins.

The Finding Dory star and her wife purchased the sprawling mansion in early 2019.

Montecito has also been in the news recently as it's where Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are holed up awaiting the birth of their first child. Bloom's dog, Mighty, went missing in the area last week and the actor and his pregnant fiancee posted notices online and knocked on doors, before announcing on Tuesday they had found the tragic pooch's collar and presumed him dead.