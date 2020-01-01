NEWS Carole Baskin 'is at the centre of a TV bidding war' Newsdesk Share with :





Carole Baskin could soon appear on 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!', according to a TV source.



Carole Baskin is reportedly at the centre of a tug of war between 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' and 'Dancing with the Stars'.



The 59-year-old activist has seen her profile soar since starring in the Netflix documentary 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' earlier this year, and she's now coveted by ITV bosses as well as the people behind the US version of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.



A source said: "It will be a battle for her signature.



"Carole is without a doubt one of the year's biggest celebrities thanks to 'Tiger King' as well as one of the most eccentric. For reality shows she is the type of unique character that draws viewers and talking points."



Both shows are desperate to secure Carole's signature, as they know she's likely to attract viewers.



According to a source close to the situation, ITV have "deeper pockets" to make a lucrative offer - but an agreement between the parties is far from guaranteed.



The TV insider told the Daily Star newspaper: "ABC look to expand their net of talent every year and Carole is on their radar in a big way. What they offer Carole is a great opportunity to showcase herself without too much prying into her personal life.



"ITV have deeper pockets for sure and can appeal to her desire for adventure in Australia, interacting with wild animals. Carole may have to deal with more personal matters being in the camp, though.



"It is going to be a fascinating few weeks."



'Tiger King' was released in March and quickly became one of Netflix's most successful releases in its history.

brands : I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, ITV, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Dancing with the Stars