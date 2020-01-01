Gwyneth Paltrow idolised Rob Lowe's 'cool' wife as a teen: 'She taught me sex tips'

Gwyneth Paltrow didn't hold anything back during a chat with her old friend Rob Lowe for his podcast, revealing Rob's wife taught her all about oral sex.

The Oscar winner recalled Sheryl Berkoff gave her the talk when she was about 16 during a chat on Rob's his new podcast series, Literally!

Gwyneth told the former Brat Pack icon she became obsessed with his wife-to-be when she was working as a make-up girl on one of her mother Blythe Danner's films.

"She (Sheryl) was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush, and she was so cool," the 47-year-old told her longtime friend. "She knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer.

"She taught me how to give a blow job... I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time."

Rob, who married Sheryl in 1991, promoted his new podcast series by revealing one of the shows would feature Gwyneth, explaining: "No one is going to talk to Gwyneth Paltrow the way I do. I've known her since she was 16 years old, when she was staying in my guest house... while she was looking for an agent."