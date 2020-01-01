Denise Richards denies Brandi Glanville's same-sex tryst drama

Actress Denise Richards is fighting back at claims she enjoyed a same-sex fling with fellow Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville, insisting the whole story is fiction.

Reports about the alleged tryst first leaked to the media in January and on Wednesday night's episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi detailed her encounter with the former Bond girl at a California hotel.

Bisexual Brandi explained she knew Denise and her husband had an open marriage but she still felt uncomfortable when the actress allegedly came on to her during a sleepover.

The following morning Denise reportedly urged her pal not to say anything to her husband about their fling.

But now 49-year-old Denise is offering up her version of events as part of a new interview with the Washington Post, insisting, "I did not have an affair. There's definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that's all I'll say".

She has also blasted Brandi's claims about her marriage to Aaron Phypers, adding: "If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it."

Denise accepted that her own openness on the show is to blame for some of the gossip swirling around her, explaining, "It definitely bit me in the ass a bit. It’s a learning process. I went into the show just being myself, and I never wanted to try and play a part. I am who I am. People can believe whatever they want, but Wild Things was not a documentary."

In the 1998 thriller the actress and co-star Neve Campbell shared a kissing scene.

She also told the Post that the Brandi story had not created any problems in her marriage, insisting she and Aaron are solid.

"He's my best friend. He's my lover. He's my confidant," she said. "I feel that we bring out the best in each other."

The couple wed in September 2018.