Top Gun: Maverick and A Quiet Place Part II pushed to 2021

Top Gun: Maverick and A Quiet Place Part II have been postponed until 2021.

Throughout this week, there has been a wave of release date announcements, with Christoper Nolan's Tenet and Disney's live-action Mulan, which had both been scheduled to open in August, being removed from the release calendar indefinitely, and Star Wars movies and Avatar sequels being pushed back by a year.

On Thursday, Paramount executives followed suit and postponed two of their blockbusters until next year. Tom Cruise's long-awaited Top Gun sequel has been moved from December 2020 to July 2021, while John Krasinski's horror sequel, starring Emily Blunt, has been bumped from September 2020 to April 2021.

"We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theatres," said Paramount's president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson and president of international theatrical distribution Mark Viane in a statement. "We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen."

A Quiet Place Part II was originally set to open in March, just days before the coronavirus pandemic truly struck in the West, and it was subsequently given a new September date. Top Gun was initially set to be released this June before it was pushed to December.

In addition, Sony announced that they were delaying the release of Tom Holland's Spider-Man sequel by one month so it would open on 17 December 2021, a date previously occupied by Avatar 2, which pushed back a year on Thursday. The change is currently only for Sony's domestic U.S. calendar.

While cinemas have reopened in many parts of the world, chains in the U.S. remain closed due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases, and it is unlikely studio blockbusters will be released until all markets are back open.