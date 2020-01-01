NEWS Blac Chyna: 'Kanye West's tweets should not be entirely ignored' Newsdesk Share with :





Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancee Blac Chyna has insisted that Kanye West's tweets about Kris Jenner "should not be entirely ignored".



The Yeezus rapper compared Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch Kris, the mother of his wife Kim Kardashian, to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and accused her of conspiring with Kim to "lock me up" during a series of controversial messages posted on Twitter earlier this week, leading many to be concerned for his mental health.



Reacting to his allegations, Chyna, who shares three-year-old daughter Dream with Rob, insisted that Kanye's tweets should not simply be dismissed as the words of a "crazy" man, with her suggesting that his comments about Kris have some merit.



"Chyna of course wants her daughter Dream's 'Uncle Kanye' to get whatever help he needs," her attorney, Lynne Ciani, told Page Six on Thursday. "However, Chyna does not want all of his recent statements regarding his mother-in-law summarily dismissed as 'crazy' as some people apparently would like to do... (they) should not be entirely ignored."



Chyna has been in locked in various legal battles with members of the Kardashian family since she split from Rob in 2017.



Regarding Kanye's comments, Kim released a statement on Wednesday telling her followers that the rapper needed to be given time and compassion as he continues struggling with bipolar disorder.



Earlier in the week, he told fans he would be releasing his latest album Donda: With Child, named after his late mother, on Friday. However, there has been no sign of the release and he is yet to address the apparent delay on social media.



It wouldn't be the first time the father-of-four has postponed an album release. In November 2018, Kanye was due to release his album Jesus Is King, but the record didn't materialise until October 2019.