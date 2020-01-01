Taika Waititi: 'Thor: Love and Thunder will be very romantic'

Thor: Love and Thunder will be "insane" and "very romantic", says director Taika Waititi.

Marvel fans suspected relationships would play an integral part in the highly-anticipated fourth instalment of the Thor saga when the title was confirmed. Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson have now finished the script and the Jojo Rabbit filmmaker has revealed his ambition to make a love story.

"I think it's going to be really good," Waititi, who previously helmed 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, said in an interview with the BBC. "We've finished, we've been writing the script off and on for over a year and I'm just, actually this week, doing another pass on it.

"It is so insane and it's also very romantic. I'm into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I just want to make something that I've never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

Chris Hemsworth will reprise the title role, while Natalie Portman will be returning as Jane Foster, along with Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

Fans have been speculating about Thor's romance with Jane, while Tessa has previously hinted Valkyrie - Marvel's first openly LGBTQ character - may explore her sexuality further.

It is currently unknown if Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, will be returning, or what role Christian Bale will have in the film.

While production is unlikely to begin until next year, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theatres in February 2022.