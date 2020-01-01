NEWS Jurassic World: Dominion has ‘exciting’ animatronics Newsdesk Share with :





Jurassic World: Dominion will have more animatronics than any of the previous movies.



Although production on the latest instalment in the dinosaur franchise has been hit by delays due to the Covid-19 crisis, work recently resumed and director Colin Trevorrow is impressed with the results.



Trevorrow has promised fans are in for a treat when they finally see the digital effects on the big screen.



“We’ve actually gone more practical with every Jurassic movie we’ve made since the first one, and we’ve made more animatronics in this one than we have in the previous two,” he said in an interview with Collider. “And the thing that I’ve found, especially in working in the past couple months, is that we finally reached a point where it’s possible to… digital extensions on animatronics will be able to match the texture and the level of fidelity that, on film, an animatronic is going to be able to bring.



“You didn’t use to be able to really mix them. You could really see the seams. And so that part is very exciting for me.”



Trevorrow went on to reveal the puppetry involved in the movie has also been “amazing”, explaining a “beautiful” hand-painted head has been made for each dinosaur to see how light reflects on the skin before creating the digital version of the extinct reptiles.



The filmmaker is maintaining a positive outlook following the turbulent past few months during lockdown, claiming the break in production has served a purpose.



“The ability to just stop and think for a second about what you were doing,” he said while participating in the San Diego Comic Con panel Directors on Directing. “Cut it together, make sure that, especially if you’re trying something really new, that what you believed would work is working. And we did, we got to do that.”



Jurassic World: Dominion, starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, is scheduled for a June 2021 release.