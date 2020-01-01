Amber Riley has 'cried until tear ducts dried out' following Naya Rivera's death

Amber Riley has cried so much that her "tear ducts have dried out" following former Glee co-star Naya Rivera's death.

Naya was found dead in Lake Piru, Ventura County, California, earlier this month following a five-day search and rescue operation when she went missing following a boat trip with her four-year-old son Josey.

Many of the 33-year-old's Glee co-stars have been left devastated by her passing, with Amber expressing her sorrow to fans in a post on her Instagram post on Thursday night.

"We are working as a cast and crew and a family to come together and show love, and it’s all because of you," she wrote. "Your presence brought so much excitement, so much passion, so much joy, and in your absence you’re STILL holding us accountable and getting us together. I’ve cried until my tear ducts have dried out, now it’s time to celebrate the fact that us mere humans got to experience walking through life with an earth angel. Rest well. I pray you found the peace we all are searching for."

Amber added that she says the names of Naya and Cory Monteith, another of her former Glee co-stars who died of an accidental overdose in 2013, every day to "hold you in my heart".

"Please keep Naya’s family in your prayers. Please be mindful of the things you say to them or messages you send. If it’s anything beyond condolences and words of encouragement, keep it to yourself. All they need is love and good energy and support right now. We clear? Cool. Thank you," Amber concluded, apparently referencing the messages sent by trolls to Lea Michele, who famously didn't get along with Naya while filming Glee.