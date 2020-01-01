Michelle Obama to interview husband Barack on debut podcast episode

Michelle Obama will interview her husband, former U.S. President Barack Obama, on the first episode of her new Spotify podcast.

The former leader will join his wife for what's described as an "an intimate conversation about community, the love that powers our relationships, and their life after the White House," according to Deadline.com.

The former First Lady also addresses the recent Black Lives Matter protests following the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of U.S. police officers.

"Given everything that's going on right now, from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the ongoing protests and conversations that are testing our patience-and our consciences... not to mention all the challenges we're experiencing due to the pandemic, I think that these days, a lot of people are questioning just where and how they can fit into a community," she opens the first episode, which debuts on Wednesday, by saying.

On a lighter note, the couple also playfully discuss their time in lockdown and how they have been shaped by their communities.

Their conversation will also focus on the differences in their upbringings - his in Hawaii by his white mother, anthropologist Ann Dunham, without his Kenyan father, Barack Obama Sr., in contrast with Michelle, who was raised by her parents Fraser Robinson III and Marian Shields Robinson, in Chicago, Illinois.

Other guests in the podcast series will include Washington Post columnist Michele Norris; Dr. Sharon Malone, in a discussion on women's health, and Michelle's brother Craig Robinson, in a chat about siblings.

Episode six will centre on marriage and feature Conan O'Brien, while Barack's former adviser Valerie Jarrett will make an appearance in episode seven to discuss mentorship.