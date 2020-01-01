Charlize Theron did more stunt training than male co-stars for The Italian Job

Charlize Theron has claimed producers on the 2003's The Italian Job scheduled her for six weeks more car stunt training than her male co-stars.

Speaking candidly on a panel for San Diego's Comic-con, The Old Guard star told fans she found the implication she would need more training sexist and insulting.

“There was a very unfair process that went with that movie," she commented.

Detailing the treatment, Theron said: "I was the only woman with a bunch of guys, and I remember vividly getting the schedule in our pre-production and they had scheduled me for six weeks more car training than any of the guys."

"It was just so insulting," she added.

Theron got her own back, however, as she took it upon herself to show up her male counterpoints: "It was also the thing that put a real fire under my *ss. I was like, ‘Alright, you guys want to play this game, let’s go.’ I made it a point to out-drive all those guys.”

The Italian Job role became a breakthrough for her into the action genre, Theron said. Highlighting a scene from the film, in which she had to reverse spin a car through 180 degrees inside a crowded warehouse, Theron proclaimed she was proud of her work, and that the stunt made her realise 'woman can do all of this stuff'.