Chiwetel Ejiofor read The Old Guard comic to prepare for movie role

Chiwetel Ejiofor started his preparation for The Old Guard by reading the original comic book.

In the popular Netflix action movie, Chiwetel plays James Copley, a former CIA operative who hires a team of immortal mercenaries, led by Charlize Theron, to solve a hostage crisis in Sudan.

When he was cast in the role, the British actor began his preparation by reading Greg Rucka’s graphic novel to get a sense of the character before developing it further with director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

“I read the comic book after I met with Gina and I think this is how it can sometimes work, that you think, ‘OK, this is a great place to jump off from,’” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “And it's interesting to see what the original thought pattern was for this character. And then, you want to jump off from that point and see what else you could explore in a way that's just what intrigues you.”

During their conversations, the duo discussed how to make Copley maintain a level of empathy with the audience throughout the movie despite him making some morally and ethically questionable choices, an issue which appealed to the actor.

After reading the comic, the 12 Years a Slave actor then left all that knowledge behind so he could focus on the movie’s interpretation of Copley.

“I don't think you should get attached (to the source material) at all. You should wear it quite lightly; it's a point of discussion, always, and a point of engagement. Because film is so different, and the way that audiences connect to characters is so different,” he explained.

The Old Guard, also starring KiKi Layne and Matthias Schoenaerts, is streaming on Netflix now.