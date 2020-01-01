NEWS Emmy Raver-Lampman replacing Kristen Bell on Central Park Newsdesk Share with :





The Umbrella Academy star Emmy Raver-Lampman has replaced Kristen Bell on Apple’s animated series Central Park.



Bell opted to give up the voice role of Molly Tillerman because she felt she wasn't the right representation for the part, and suggested creators should give Molly an authentic black voice.



Emmy's casting news comes hours before the season one finale of Central Park, which aired on Friday night.



A statement from the show's creators reads: "After an extensive casting process that brought a number of incredible contenders to the forefront of our Molly search, we could not be more thrilled, honored, and certain that we have found the perfect marriage of character to voice in the amazing Emmy Raver-Lampman.



"From the moment we heard her Molly, we knew she was the right choice. Her comedic chops, endearing spirit and other-worldly singing prowess have us jumping with joy at the possibilities of this already wonderful character moving forward."



Bell will voice another role on the show, which also features the voice talents of co-creator Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci.