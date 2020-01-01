NEWS Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott to reunite in His Dark Materials Newsdesk Share with :





'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott will reunite in a new series of 'His Dark Materials' later his year.



The BBC fantasy series will return later this year with the 35-year-old actress playing a small human role and the 43-year-old actor will return as Colonel John Parry's osprey daemon Sayan Kötör.



In the books created by Philip Pullman, the bond between person and daemon is sacred, with the animal representing a physical manifestation of a human soul voiced by Phoebe.



Speaking during Comic-Con@Home on Thursday (23.07.20), Andrew said: "What's beautiful to me about the books is the relationship with the daemons and, I think this is the first time we are revealing this, but my daemon is going to be played by someone who is very close to me in my real life: a young performer and writer called Phoebe Waller-Bridge."



The 'Black Mirror' star played The Hot Priest in Phoebe's 'Fleabag' last year, where the two characters had a will-they wont-they romance.



Now, Andrew has compared the on-screen relationship in 'His Dark Materials' between human and daemon to his friendship with the 'Broadchurch' star.



He admitted: The relationship is all about companionship, friendship, and loyalty and that's what I feel about Phoebe in my real life so it's wonderful that this is happening."



The first series of 'His Dark Materials' came to an end in December when Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) opened a bridge to a new world, and Lyra (Dafne Keen) followed him into the unknown.



In series two, Lyra finds herself in the mysterious abandoned city of Cittàgazze, where she meets Will Parry (Amir Wilson) and they join forces to uncover mysteries.



Also joining the new series are Golden Globe-winning actor Terence Stamp, 'Turn Up Charlie' star Jade Anouka and 'Peaky Blinders' actress Simone Kirby.