Demi Moore encourages women to get 'to know your body' with new podcast

Demi Moore has hope her new erotic podcast will encourage women to become better acquainted with their bodies.

The G.I. Jane actress is the star and producer of Dirty Diana - a new erotic podcast that follows Diana, a woman at a breaking point in a sexless marriage, who secretly runs an erotic website of women’s most intimate fantasies. Via her digital offering, which released its second episode on Monday, she is keen for women to learn to think of their bodies more pleasurably.

“If we don’t encourage getting to know your body and how it works, and equally how both sides work, then there’s automatically going to be a disconnect," she told Variety.

Asserting that: "There’s that whole group of people that want to encourage abstinence as if that is the answer and as opposed to education," Moore argued education about sexual pleasure: "doesn’t mean you’re encouraging reckless, indiscriminate behaviour."

The lessons aren't limited to women, as Moore hopes that male listeners will "feel more comfortable by having more awareness of what pleases a woman" and seek to understand "what they’re interested in".

"I’ve always said men figure it out for themselves, and they know how they work, but what helps them to know how a woman works?" she queried, "I mean, we don’t know. We need a little help learning how to finesse that as well."

The podcast from Moore and Country Strong director Shana Feste was produced entirely via Zoom throughout lockdown and features stars including Gwendoline Christie, Melanie Griffith, Lena Dunham, Andrea Riseborough, and Rosa Salazar. Carmen Ejogo, Max Greenfield, Mackenzie Davis and others.