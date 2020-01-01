Hailee Steinfeld feels lucky to have been involved in True Grit

Hailee Steinfeld knows just how lucky she was to have made her Hollywood debut in the critically-acclaimed True Grit.

The star-studded gritty Western, directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, was released in 2010 and followed Hailee as intrepid teenager Mattie Ross, who hires Jeff Bridges' lawman Rooster Cogburn to help her track down the outlaw Tom Chaney, played by Josh Brolin, who killed her father.

It was the then-14-year-old's first-ever movie role, and in a recent interview with Collider, Hailee said she knows how fortunate she was to have starred in such a huge Hollywood movie.

"I realise how lucky – it’s been 10 years and I’ve been on quite a few sets since then that are not necessarily like that and it’s really a blessing when you get an amazing group of people like that and it just runs seamlessly," she shared. “Everything about it. I can’t even begin to tell you.

"It’s so wild that that was my first legitimate experience because it was all-around, I mean, I want to say, it was so wonderful, it was so seamless and so fun.”

And the 23-year-old was full of praise for her co-stars, who she said made the experience enjoyable for a young teenager on her first movie set.

"I mean, it was a bunch of people who really cared and were so equally as passionate about one thing and one thing only, and that was the art and making this the best it could be... and having the most fun but taking it seriously enough," she explained.

"It was just an amazing dynamic. The tone and the vibe was always just so positive and calm, and just a wonderful work environment to be in.”