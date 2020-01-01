Dave Franco hopes to work again with brother James Franco

Dave Franco hopes to work on another movie with big brother James Franco.

The siblings last worked together on the 2017 comedy-drama The Disaster Artist, and Dave hopes to reunite on another project with James in the future.

“My brother and I have been telling stories together since we were little kids. We made The Disaster Artist, and it was one of the most rewarding creative experiences I’ve had. I hope we do get a chance to collaborate again in the future,” the 35-year-old told Variety.

The 127 Hours star helmed The Disaster Artist and starred as aspiring director Tommy Wiseau while Dave played real-life actor Greg Sestero in the comedy, which followed them as they tried to make 2003 cult classic movie The Room.

Dave also teased the possibility of working with his brother on a few projects in the not-too-distant future.

“I personally have a bunch of projects in different stages, some of which have been in development for years, and my brother has had a hand in those, and some that I’m doing on my own," he shared.

Dave recently made his own directorial debut with The Rental, a thriller that follows two couples who share a vacation home together, and begin to suspect the owner is spying on them, and he confessed that shooting the movie has left him feeling uneasy.

“My paranoia has reached a new peak since we wrapped,” he stated. “I’m not wondering if there are cameras in the house. I know there are, and I’m trying to find them.”