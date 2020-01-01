NEWS Amanda Kloots to move into home bought with Nick Cordero before his death Newsdesk Share with :





Amanda Kloots has started preparations to move into the home she and Nick Cordero purchased before the Broadway star's death.



The Rock of Ages actor died from coronavirus complications on 5 July, 95 days after he was first hospitalised in Los Angeles, leaving Amanda to raise young son Elvis.



Taking to Instagram, the fitness guru opened up to her followers that she will soon be moving into the new home she and her late husband purchased, and she anticipated the relocation would be 'very hard'.



“These next couple weeks I will start the transition of moving into the home Nick and I bought together,” Amanda wrote, “I’m not expecting this to be easy, in fact I think it will be very hard, but I’m going into it knowing I need to be strong."



Reconciling that she has to steel herself for the sake of her child, Amanda continued: "I have to find my new normal, at least whatever that is for Elvis and I right now."



The move is what Nick would have wanted, she added: "I know Nick will be with us. He wanted to live in this house more than anything so I’ll put lots of family photos up and make sure his presence is with us.”