Chrissy Teigen apologises for Megan Thee Stallion joke following shooting injury

Chrissy Teigen has apologised for joking about Megan Thee Stallion as the rapper recovers from gunshot wounds.



The Bring The Funny host made the hitmaker the subject of a quip online, as she joined a viral joke circulating on Twitter, writing, “I have a megan thee stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on (sic).”



The wordplay trend started when Nell Scovell tweeted, “I have a Charles Manson joke and it kills.”



After the tweet sparked derision from fans, Chrissy followed up by saying, “Before u start, I love her,” later adding, “I’ll delete because you guys are sooooo f**king annoying. Just unfollow me you absolute tools (sic).”



Chrissy then returned to the site on Saturday to further retract her words, writing: "I used the play on words joke with a celeb and something their known for with meg and twerking and I should have known that it is just not the right time especially for something so dumb and s**tty and pointless as the joke was (sic)."



Continuing her apology, she said the tweet was not intended to be a comment on Megan's injury: "Making anyone feel reminded of a terrible time or letting you guys down sucks more than anything to me so I am sorry to Megan and anyone who thought this was about the incident at all."



Megan was hospitalised after police found her in a car with Tory Lanez following a party incident in Hollywood earlier this month, with



TMZ sources revealing the Hot Girl Summer star underwent surgery on her foot.