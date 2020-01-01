Dave Franco's The Rental has successful box office opening weekend

Dave Franco's new horror film The Rental has taken more than $420,800 (£328,900) at the box office over its opening weekend, a particularly strong turnover despite theatres remaining closed or operating at decreased capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The film is Franco's first time in the director's seat, with the 35-year-old expressing gratitude to his producers for supporting him with the successful release.

“I have been truly fortunate to have a partner in IFC Films whose agility and creativity during this time has allowed us to have this incredible moment for our film,” Franco said in a statement reported by Deadline.

“As a first time filmmaker, I’m beyond grateful to the audiences who supported us this weekend,” he added.

The film stars Franco's wife, Alison Brie, alongside Dan Stevens and Sheila Vand.

IFC Films EVP of Film Acquisitions and Production Arianna Bocco said the company signed the film in full awareness of effects COVID-19 would have on its reception.

“We acquired this movie when we already knew there was a shutdown, and when we pitched Dave (Franco), (producer) Teddy (Schwarzman) and everyone our plan, we weren’t going to let the virus control," she asserted.

Explaining IFC: "Treated the film as we would with any other title, booking talent on Fallon and doing press," Bocco noted publicity took some lateral thinking.

"We had the first pop-up premiere in LA, and we thought outside the box," she said.

IFC was pleased with the success of The Rental's debut, she concluded: "The one goal was to get as many people to see the movie and the result was best case scenario, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.”