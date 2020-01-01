Kristen Bell caught off guard by daughter's awkward questions about sex

Kristen Bell left U.S. late night host Stephen Colbert in hysterics as she revealed the funny question her eldest daughter, Lincoln, asked her and Dax Shepard about sex.

The Frozen 2 star explained the couple was heading out for a walk around the neighbourhood when Lincoln raised the subject - which caught the pair by surprise.

"My sister was here watching the kids. We masked up and we were like, 'Oh, we'll just walk down the street. There's a great hike near our house'," she shared. "On our way out the door, my seven-year-old stood in the door and she held it open. She goes, 'Uh, are you going to do a sex?'"

Kristen explained: "We've talked to her about what sex is, but we've never talked about us doing it. Dax just really quickly said, 'We'd love to, but it's illegal publicly. Bye!' and closed the door."

Comparing Lincoln and her younger sister, Delta, to small birds because they talk a lot, the actress went on to laugh: "(It's) truly like having two crazy parakeets stapled to your shoulder all afternoon, where they're just talking so much.

"They've been making forts but they've been expanding into moving furniture," she added of the siblings' lockdown activities. "So I will wake up at 8:30 and none of the furniture that was in the room previously will be in the room."