Tom Hanks officially becomes a Greek citizen

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were welcomed to Greece by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after officially becoming citizens of the country.

Mitsotakis revealed the news over the weekend on his Instagram account, as he posed with Tom, Rita and his own wife, Mareva Grabowski.

During the meeting, Kryiakos handed passports and other naturalisation documents to Tom and Rita.

"@ritawilson @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens," he wrote alongside the snap, which features the couple showing off their new passports.

Rita is of Greek descent through her mother, Dorothea, and her journey into her Greek roots was previously chronicled on TV show Who Do You Think You Are?

Meanwhile, Tom revealed back in January that he'd been made an honorary citizen, tweeting: "Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! ( more or less, “happy year!”)".

The citizenship has reportedly been extended to Tom's entire family, which includes his four children.