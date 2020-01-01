NEWS Elon Musk challenges Johnny Depp to a 'cage fight' over Amber Heard threesome claims Newsdesk Share with :





Elon Musk has jokingly challenged Johnny Depp to a "cage fight" over allegations he had an affair with the actor's ex-wife Amber Heard during their marriage.



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has accused the new dad of being linked to a sex tryst involving the actress and Cara Delevingne, with Tesla CEO Musk denying the allegations.



Speaking to The New York Times, he insisted, "I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false," before addressing the "salacious" threesome allegations.



"We did not have the threesome, you know. So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are," he said.



Despite admitting he hopes Depp "recovers from this situation," when asked about text messages the 57-year-old actor had sent allegedly threatening to "slice" off the mogul's "d**k", he added: "If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know."



Following her divorce from Depp in early 2017, Heard and Musk embarked on a relationship, and they split a year later in 2018.



Depp is currently suing U.K. tabloid The Sun, its publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 story that branded him a "wife beater", in relation to allegations Heard made against her ex-husband, which he denies, after they split in May 2016.



The threesome allegations against Musk are among the many revelations that have arisen during the jaw-dropping trial, which is ongoing at London's High Court.