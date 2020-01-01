Keanu Reeves on making Bill & Ted: 'There's no other place that I can laugh like this'

Keanu Reeves has insisted that the Bill & Ted magic doesn't "exist anywhere else in the world".

The John Wick actor appeared on a Comic-Con@Home virtual panel on Saturday along with his co-star Alex Winter when he revealed how much he loves the comedy franchise. The pair have reprised their titular roles for the latest instalment, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and Keanu has shared that their chemistry is as good as ever.

"I can't feel or laugh or do anything like the way that working on Bill & Ted does and working with Alex. That doesn't exist anywhere else in the world for me," Keanu explained. "To partner up and to work on the craft side of it and then to get to play these characters that Chris (Matheson) and Ed (Solomon) created... there's no other place that I can laugh like this."

In Bill & Ted Face the Music, the now middle-aged wannabe rockers search for the right song to fulfil their destiny and bring harmony into the universe. This time the best friends are accompanied by their daughters, and helped by some music legends, as they enjoy another time-travelling adventure.

During the virtual panel appearance, Alex spoke about the journey involved in making the new film, which is slated to be released next month.

"None of us really thought about embarking on a journey to make a third," he replied when asked if he had considered reprising the role again. "No one really needs it unless it's really great we could somehow magically hold on to the creative well enough that it maintained its integrity of that initial idea and thus began a very long road."

The duo previously played the characters in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure in 1989 and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey in 1991.