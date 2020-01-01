Tributes paid to Hollywood icon Olivia de Havilland

Jared Leto, Antonio Banderas and Mia Farrow have led tributes to Hollywood icon Olivia de Havilland.

The two-time Oscar winner died from natural causes at her home in Paris, France on Sunday at the age of 104, her publicist Lisa Goldberg confirmed.

The Gone with the Wind star's legacy was celebrated by many on social media, including fellow Oscar winner Jared Leto, who said he and Olivia has struck up an unlikely friendship after he was inspired by her landmark battle in 1943 against Warner Bros. in his lawsuit against record label EMI in 2009.

"Olivia made a powerful impact in my life and I had the pleasure to spend some time with her in Paris," the Suicide Squad star wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. "She was a class act. I still have the kind and thoughtful letters she wrote me in longhand on beautiful blue stationery."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences paid tribute to the star's two Best Actress Oscars – for 1946's To Each His Own and 1949 drama The Heiress, as they honoured the British-American actress.

"Olivia de Havilland was a mainstay of Hollywood’s Golden Age and an immeasurable talent. Here's to a true legend of our industry," the post read.

The estate of fellow Hollywood icon Humphrey Bogart said Olivia's death was "the loss of a true Classic Hollywood icon," before adding she "successfully fought the studio system."

Ben Mankiewicz, grandson of Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, also paid tribute to star on Twitter.

"There will be discussion of her 2 Oscars, of the feud w/ her sister, Joan Fontaine, of her role as Gone with the Wind's last survivor," he wrote. "Her greatest contribution came in court against Warner Bros, setting a template for labor rights in Hollywood."

"#OliviadeHavilland, a great icon of cinematography, has passed away. RIP," Antonio Banderas wrote, while actress Mia Farrow noted her iconic role as Melanie Hamilton in the the 1939 classic Gone with the Wind.

"Beyond all reason i hoped that the great Olivia de Havilland, aged 104 would be with us for much longer," the Rosemary's Baby star wrote in a Twitter post. "She knew how to live & was loved by all..."