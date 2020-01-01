Oprah Winfrey closing magazine after 20 years

Oprah Winfrey is closing her signature magazine after 20 years of publication.

O, The Oprah Magazine, which was first published in April 2000, will stop being a print edition following its December 2020 issue, with a representative for Hearst publishing house insisting that the brand is not going away, but it will become "more digitally centric."

"As the brand celebrates twenty years of O, The Oprah Magazine, we're thinking about what's next, but again the partnership and the brand are not going away," they told The Hollywood Reporter. "This is a natural next step for the brand, which has grown to an online audience of 8 million, extending its voice and vision with video and social content. We will continue to invest in this platform as the brand grows and evolves into one that is more digitally centric."

Oprah added: "I'm proud of this team and what we have delivered to our readers over the past 20 years. I look forward to the next step in our evolution."

The staff of O, The Oprah Magazine, which was founded by Winfrey and Hearst Communications, were reportedly informed of the decision on Friday.