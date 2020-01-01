Sandra Bullock celebrates 56th birthday with star-studded gathering

Sandra Bullock gathered her A-list pals to mark her 56th birthday with a socially-distanced bash on Sunday.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share a selfie, which the Miss Congeniality actress snapped herself, at the party, which also involved American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson, her partner Holland Taylor, and another unidentified woman. In the snap, all five are wearing masks and sitting apart on outdoor chairs around a coffee table.

Jennifer is wearing a tie-dye mask and holding up prayer hands, while Sarah and Holland, who is waving at the camera, sat beside her, along with the other guest.

"Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love," she captioned the snap. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDY WE LOVE YOU!!!"

Sarah shared the picture on her own Instagram Stories timeline but didn't add a comment.

Sandra and Jennifer have been friends for years, and the pair revealed in a joint chat for Interview Magazine that they were introduced by a mutual ex-boyfriend, actor Tate Donovan.

"He seems to have a type," Jennifer joked, as Sandra quipped: "Talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective. Generous."