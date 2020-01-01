Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome baby girl

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have become first-time parents after the actress gave birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles last week.

The baby, reportedly named Willa, was born on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

A representative for the Jonas Brothers singer has since confirmed the child's arrival, although no more specific details have been provided.

The spokesperson told People.com: "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby."

Joe and Sophie never publicly acknowledged they were expecting, but the Game of Thrones star revealed her baby bump for the first time in public in May. Previously, the actress hinted at her changing figure by wearing a maternity gown from designer brand Doen.

The pair celebrated their wedding anniversary on 1 May, marking one year since they staged an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas. They then held a more formal affair in the south of France last summer.

People additionally reported that the couple has socially distanced throughout the coronavirus pandemic, except for a Black Lives Matter protest they attended in June.

Speaking to SiriusXM in a recent interview, Joe said he and Sophie were relaxed about spending their time together at home.

"We're having a good time," he said, "We got married last year, so we're still enjoying that time."