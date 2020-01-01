Kerry Washington encourages Chrissy Teigen to get nose pierced

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has fought the urge to get her nose pierced on Sunday even after receiving words of encouragement from actress Kerry Washington.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host took to Twitter to field fans' opinions about her desire to rock a new piece of body jewellery as the 34-year-old mother-of-two wondered whether she had missed her opportunity.

Asking, "Am I too old for a little diamond on my nose?" she joked,

"You don't have to tell me I'm not old! I know I'm not olllllld but you know what I'm saying. Please be honest lol (laugh out loud) (sic)."

The reactions were mixed, although Washington was among those who insisted Teigen should try out the new look, having modelled a fake nose stud for her role on hit TV drama Little Fires Everywhere.

"I got to wear a fake one everyday while shooting @LittleFiresHulu and it was soooooooo (sic) hard to say goodbye. I LOVED it," the star commented.

However, Teigen eventually chose not to take the plunge this time around, and instead showed off a string of new piercings in her ear, including holes in the cartilage and tragus.

"Ok all done!" she captioned her selfie, "No nose. Maybe in another life."