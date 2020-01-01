Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas ties the knot

Prince Harry's former girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, has married Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

The 31-year-old wed the property developer in a private ceremony at Cowdray Park, in Midhurst, West Sussex over the weekend, months after the couple was forced to postpone the nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bonas' brother, Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, broke the wedding news via Instagram, sharing an image of his sister and the 34-year-old with the caption 'riding off into their beautiful future'.

The wedding venue, Cowdray Park, sprawls over 16,500-acres and contains a farm, golf course, holiday cottages, and polo pitches formerly played on by Prince William and Prince Harry.

Bonas, who dated Prince Harry from 2011 to 2014, previously shared that she and her new husband were not planning on a traditional wedding ceremony.

'I won't have those graphs that some brides do," she told the Evening Standard in January, "I won't have a huge wedding; that's not really us. We aren't traditional people, even though Harry proposed in a traditional way."

The model and actress added: "And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them but I don't think I would.'

Bonas was in attendance when Prince Harry wed to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2018.