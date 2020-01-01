NEWS Friends stars reunite to encourage fans to get out and vote Newsdesk Share with :





Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunited for a video clip to encourage fans to register to vote ahead of the forthcoming U.S. election.



With less than 100 days until the forthcoming presidential election, the stars, who played Rachel, Phoebe, and Monica in the hit sitcom, got together for the PSA.



“Friends don’t let friends skip elections,” reads a caption over the clip, which sees the ladies sharing hugs and kisses after months apart during the Covid-19 crisis.



Courteney then captioned her Instagram post: “Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your FRIENDS below to remind them to check their registration #RegisterAFriendDay @iamavoter.”



In addition to the important message, the clip was also a teaser for fans ahead of the forthcoming Friends reunion special which, according to star David Schwimmer, is slated to shoot mid-August. The remaining Friends, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, will also be a part of the hotly-anticipated reunion.