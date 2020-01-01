NEWS Elsa Pataky forced to escape through car window after getting stuck in flood Newsdesk Share with :





Chris Hemsworth's actress wife Elsa Pataky was forced to escape through her car window after getting caught in a flood on Monday.



The 44-year-old screen star documented the ordeal on her Instagram Stories, with her sharing one video which showed her car entirely surrounded by brown water after she got stuck on the flooded road in New South Wales, Australia.



"A bit too optimistic? I was so sure I could cross," she captioned one clip, while asking herself in another, "I got stuck. Awesome. Oh god, oh god what am I doing? My only option, through the window."



Elsa and the couple's three children - India, seven, and six-year-old Sasha and Tristan - were seen safely exiting the car in other footage, before being greeted by Chris' personal trainer Luke Zocchi, who helped tow the vehicle to safety.



"What would I do without you?" Elsa asked Luke in the final video.



It's believed the footage was filmed near Byron Bay, where Elsa and Chris live with their children, as the area has been hit by uncharacteristic rainfall in recent days.