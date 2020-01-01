NEWS Watchmen leads Emmy nominations Newsdesk Share with :





Watchmen leads the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations with 26 nods.



HBO's superhero drama picked up nominations for Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Regina King, and the actor equivalent for Jeremy Irons, among others.



Watchmen was followed by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the second most-nominated series with 20, and Netflix's Ozark with 18. Other big-time nominees include The Mandalorian, Schitt's Creek, and Succession.



The nominees announcement, streamed on Emmys.com on Tuesday morning, was hosted virtually by Leslie Jones, a three-time Emmy nominee for her work on Saturday Night Live, with presenters Tatiana Maslany, Laverne Cox, and Josh Gad.



The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented on 20 September, with Jimmy Kimmel as host.



Meanwhile, the Creative Arts Emmys, which will honour technical and costuming merit, will be presented at a virtual event taking place over several nights in September in place of a physical prizegiving, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The main nominees for the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards are as follows:



Outstanding Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession



Outstanding Comedy Series:

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In the Shadows



Outstanding Limited Series:

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen



Outstanding Television Movie:

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America