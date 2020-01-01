Benedict Cumberbatch surprised comic book store fans in Doctor Strange costume

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson has thrilled Twitter fans by sharing previously-unseen footage of his Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch paying an impromptu visit to a New York comic book store - in full costume.

The director debuted the short video online on Monday, revealing his team had been in the middle of filming the Marvel blockbuster back in 2016 when they thought it would be fun for Cumberbatch to stop by the nearby shop to give fans inside a little surprise.

In the accompanying caption, Derrickson explained the never-before-seen moment: "While shooting in Manhattan right in front of a comic book store, I spontaneously suggested to Benedict that he go inside and he agreed."

The Brit happily greeted shoppers as he strolled up to the front desk and had a chat with the starstruck employees, even jokingly asking for a job at the store on the chance Doctor Strange flopped at the box office.

Cumberbatch didn't need another gig to fall back on - the movie grossed more than $670 million (£518 million) worldwide, and a sequel, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is now in development for a 2022 release, with Sam Raimi set to take over as director.